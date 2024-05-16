Aberystwyth-based theatre company Arad Goch is celebrating the success of the tenth Opening Doors Festival.
As part of the festival, performances, workshops and talks took place in Aberystwyth – the home of the festival - once again this year, and at other theatres in Wales.
The festival has received funds from the UK’s Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and ARFOR. The UKSPF administrates Ceredigion County Council’s Cynnal y Cardi team.
Arad Goch Business Director Nia Wyn Evans said: "We are delighted to announce the success of our 10th Opening Doors Festival, an international theatre festival for young audiences that took place from 12-16 March 2024.
“A total of 53 magical theatrical performances took place, showcasing the talents of 19 great companies from Wales, Italy, Belgium, Ireland, Australia, and England. 5,705 participants/audience members attended.
“Our diverse programme offered a variety of stories and performances, providing entertainment and inspiration for all ages. We look forward to bringing quality theatrical experiences to young audiences for many years to come.”