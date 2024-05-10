Bookshop By The Sea owner Freya Blyth has spoken of her highlights from this year’s poetry festival.
The festival, organised by Aberystwyth-based bookshop owner and festival director Freya, took place from 4-6 May.
Freya said: “An absolute highlight for me was at Bank vault hearing new poets perform for the first time alongside established poets.
“Everyone was inspired after two days of hearing from Welsh poets as well as poets who travelled from as far as London, Cornwall and Cumbria to visit our town and make it a hub of creative literary collaboration.
“We were honoured to have new Archdruid Mererid Hopwood speak about peace and translation, as well as Matthew Francis and Karen McCarthy Woolf who are both incredible poets.
“As I watched the sun set over our town, I was aware of the rich tradition of poetry we have here in Aberystwyth and felt honoured to provide a platform for that.
“We look forward to Aberystwyth Poetry Festival 2025.”
Poet Taz Rahman, who read from his debut collection, East of the Sun, West of the Moon (2024) at Aberystwyth Library said: “It's been a real pleasure to be a part of the Aberystwyth Poetry Festival.
“I hope it goes from strength to strength and becomes a real mainstay of the festival and literary scene.”
Gŵyl Farddoniaeth Aberystwyth/ Aberystwyth Poetry Festival completed a successful three days of poetry, music and panel discussions, and it is fast becoming a staple of the Welsh poetry scene.
Poetry lovers enjoyed a bank holiday weekend packed with poetry in all its forms including Welsh and English language events held in the town library and the Bank Vault.
The headline event on Saturday in the National Library saw Matthew Jarvis host Karen McCarthy Woolf and Matthew Francis as the sun set over Aberystwyth seafront.
Sunday bought Jasmine Donahay to the library and the weather held on Monday for some children's storytelling with Peter Stevenson.
The festival gently drew to a close with a calming nature and writing workshop with Your Creative Nature at The Bookshop by the Sea.