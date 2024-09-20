The National Botanic Garden of Wales will play host to an immersive after dark event experience that combines fire, music, poetry and performance, all set against the backdrop of one of Wales’ most iconic landmarks.
The Dragon’s Breath festival of fire, folklore, fantasy and Welsh culture will illuminate the venue for four nights this autumn, ahead of its 25th Anniversary next year.
The event, a collaboration between the Botanic Garden and outdoor events specialists, Walk the Plank, will deliver an experiential night time fire-trail that showcases the magic of the garden after dark. It will feature intricate hand-crafted fire sculptures, harmonised with performances from artists, poets and musicians who will impart to visitors the spectacular story of the Dragon’s Breath as they make their way along the fire-lit pathways of the Botanic Garden.
Designed for visitors young and old, the Dragon’s Breath event is an environmental allegory centred around a dying dragon who has abandoned its home on the coast of Rhossili to find sanctuary in the lake behind the argden’s iconic Great Glasshouse. Through poetry and song rich with Celtic resonance, visitors will see that while the earth might be burning, there is hope, and this hope lies with young people and their ability to heal the world.
Hope is the central tenet of the event’s message, whilst also shining a spotlight on the National Botanic Garden of Wales’ reputation as an internationally renowned centre for biodiversity, conservation and research.
Featuring the poetry of Dylan Thomas and new work from Children Poet’s Laureate 2021 – 2023, Connor Allen, the bold event will offer visitors an enchanting and thought provoking evening, that has been exclusively curated for the National Botanic Garden of Wales by the creative team at Walk the Plank.
Known as ‘spectacle specialists’, Walk the Plank have developed outdoor events, installations and landmark moments for the likes of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Commonwealth Games and European Capitals of Culture.
The Dragon’s Breath runs from Thursday, 24-Sunday, 27 October. For more information and to book tickets, visit botanicgarden.wales/visit/whats-on/event/dragons-breath/