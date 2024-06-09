The Llŷn Peninsula is getting ready for the 10th annual Poetry & Arts Festival.
Celebrating RS Thomas and ME Eldridge in the Welsh coastal village of Aberdaron where he was vicar and she an artist, the first festival was held in 2014.
Since then festival organisers have been honoured to welcome distinguished speakers from the United Kingdom and the United States, including their patron Rowan Williams, the former Archbishop of Canterbury.
The festival has sponsored fresh expressions of the poetry and art for new audiences, and its location in Aberdaron on the Llŷn Peninsula enables people to experience first-hand the landscapes that inspired the poetry of Thomas and the art of Eldridge.
The Festival is now managed by the RS Thomas & ME Eldridge Society, and is a key part of its mission to bring together people with an appreciation of the literary and artistic works, musical compositions, people and places associated with RS Thomas and ME Eldridge.
The festival runs from 13-16 June.