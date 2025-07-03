Arfon MS Siân Gwenllian said: “I’m very pleased to bring this innovative decarbonisation hub to the attention of the Senedd. It’s a privilege to represent an area where ambitious initiatives like Tŷ Gwyrddfai are taking practical and pioneering steps to tackle the climate crisis. This is an excellent model of local collaboration that combines research, training, and economic regeneration — and it’s certainly a project that could be replicated across Wales.”