A ground-breaking decarbonisation hub in Penygroes has come under the spotlight in Cardiff.
Tŷ Gwyrddfai, a collaborative project between Adra, Bangor University and Busnes@LlandrilloMenai, has transformed the former Northwood Hygiene Products site into a decarbonisation hub, ensuring north Wales is at the forefront of the decarbonisation agenda, by continuing to work with communities.
Tŷ Gwyrddfai, which attracted notable sponsors to support the site and offer training courses, already accommodates the head office for Trwsio, Adra’s in-house contractor which employs over 150 staff. Travis Perkins have also set up a depot on site to provide Adra and its contractors with materials and supplies.
Senedd members heard about the bespoke on-site training facilities managed by Busnes@LlandrilloMenai, the commercial arm of Grŵp Llandrillo Menai. They deliver tailored decarbonisation and construction skills to young people and existing members of the construction workforce, especially in areas such as exterior wall insulation, installation and servicing of solar panels, air source heat pumps and battery storage.
The session also showcased Bangor University’s innovative research and development facility dedicated to testing and trialling new technology and materials that align with the decarbonisation agenda. This facility boasts two chambers designed to replicate the inside and outside of a house for climate testing.
The hub has received funding from Welsh and UK governments, with the Shared Prosperity Funding investment used for a number of projects and initiatives associated with Tŷ Gwyrddfai.
Arfon MS Siân Gwenllian said: “I’m very pleased to bring this innovative decarbonisation hub to the attention of the Senedd. It’s a privilege to represent an area where ambitious initiatives like Tŷ Gwyrddfai are taking practical and pioneering steps to tackle the climate crisis. This is an excellent model of local collaboration that combines research, training, and economic regeneration — and it’s certainly a project that could be replicated across Wales.”
