Students, teachers and ensemble members of Totaleigh Music took to the stage in Tywyn in a myriad of musical ensembles of all shapes, sizes and genres in the run up to Christmas.
There were debut performances from Tywyn Symphony Orchestra and Tywyn Fretted String Orchestra and the audience were treated to two vocal harmony groups – The Singing Stars, a mixed choir for all adult voices and The Singing Starlets, a trainee group for aspiring young singers.
The Tywyn Trainee Ensemble started the show, and the Brazilian rhythms of Swn Samba Sounds got Act Two off to a rousing start.
The audience also enjoyed performances from Flute Troupe, Clarinet Choir and The Ukuleighleighs who also added a comical kazoo chorus into their festive set.
The recently revived and newly reformed Tywyn Silver Band captured the spirit of Christmas with brass sounds of Good King Wenceslas and Jingle Bells and people were tapping their feet along to the jazzy sounds of Saxy Brass Beats.
Added to the programme an eclectic mix of solo and duo performances on a variety of instruments from musicians of all ages and abilities and it was a very enjoyable unforgettable musical extravaganza.
For the grand finale 95 musicians performed together to sing and play We Wish You a Merry Christmas.
Leigh Matthews, director of Totaleigh Music said: “I would like to thank the Magic Lantern Cinema for the use of their fabulous venue and all their staff who worked so hard to make the even t run smoothly.”
Leigh also sends heartfelt thanks to the great team of teachers at Totaleigh Music, the wonderful volunteers, the fabulous students and performers and of course the audience and local community for all their support.
More than £100 was collected in charity buckets on the evening and donated to Wales Air Ambulance.