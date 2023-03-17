Theatr Mwldan Film Society is thrilled to be a part of Wales One World Film Festival this year, with their screening of Nayola (15 TBC).
The film will be screened there on 26 March at 6.30pm.
Nayola is a fascinating animated feature from Portuguese filmmaker José Miguel Ribeiro.
In Angola, three generations of women endure a 25-year-long civil war: Lelena (the grandmother), Nayola (the daughter) and Yara (the granddaughter).
Past and present interlace as Nayola goes in search of her missing husband at the height of the war.
Decades later, the country is finally at peace but Nayola has not returned. Her daughter Yara has become a rebellious teenager and a subversive rap singer, while Lelena tries to contain her for fear of the police coming to arrest her.
One night, a masked intruder breaks into their house, armed with a machete.
An encounter like nothing they could have imagined.