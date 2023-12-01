Join Theatr Mwldan Film Society on Sunday (6.15pm) for a screening of Under The Fig Trees, a dreamy Tunisian drama, sure to bring some sunshine to a dark winter evening.
Over the course of one day women and men work in a fig orchard under the watchful eye of the foreman.
They are restless and eager, stealing away from work to catch up, gossip, and flirt. Each encounter is ripe with discovery and connection.
Sun-dappled and sensual, Erige Sehiri’s fiction debut captures the strength of sisterhood, promise of young love, and the sorrows of life with remarkable tenderness.