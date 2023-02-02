On Sunday, 12 February, Theatr Mwldan Film Society will screen the eerie masterpiece Enys Men (15), from BAFTA-winning Cornish director Mark Jenkin.
Enys Men is a mind-bending and unsettling film set in 1973 that unfolds on an uninhabited island off the Cornish coast.
A wildlife volunteer’s daily observations of a rare flower take a dark turn into the strange and metaphysical, forcing both her and viewers to question what is real and what is nightmare. Is the landscape not only alive but sentient?
Shot by Jenkin on grainy 16mm colour film stock and with his trademark post-synched sound, the form feels both innovative and authentic to the period.
Filmed on location around the disused tin mines of West Penwith, it is also an ode to Cornwall’s rich folklore and natural beauty.
This is the second feature from the visionary mind of the Cornish filmmaker follows 2019’s handcrafted, BAFTA-winning breakout hit Bait.
Enys Men had its world premiere at Cannes to outstanding reviews.