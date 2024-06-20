The Irish–Welsh festival’s fifth edition will feature Bill Ryder-Jones, acclaimed songwriter, music producer and co-founder of The Coral whose latest LP Iechyd Da is sitting at the top of Metacritic’s albums of the year so far; Welsh Music Prize Winner and BBC 2 Folk Award nominee Georgia Ruth whose songs span wide-open Americana to 60s-influenced folk ballads; and the sublime 80s-tinged sounds of Fabiana Palladino, whose eponymous debut album has been hotly tipped by the Guardian as of one of 2024’s best. These are the first three of this year’s headliners to be announced, who will each give intimate livestreamed performances to lucky ticket winners in St Mary’s Church.