Bill Ryder-Jones, Fabiana Palladino and Georgia Ruth are among the first acts to be announced for Cardigan’s Other Voices Festival 2024
They will take to the stage during the festival, which runs from 31 October-2 November.
The Irish–Welsh festival’s fifth edition will feature Bill Ryder-Jones, acclaimed songwriter, music producer and co-founder of The Coral whose latest LP Iechyd Da is sitting at the top of Metacritic’s albums of the year so far; Welsh Music Prize Winner and BBC 2 Folk Award nominee Georgia Ruth whose songs span wide-open Americana to 60s-influenced folk ballads; and the sublime 80s-tinged sounds of Fabiana Palladino, whose eponymous debut album has been hotly tipped by the Guardian as of one of 2024’s best. These are the first three of this year’s headliners to be announced, who will each give intimate livestreamed performances to lucky ticket winners in St Mary’s Church.
Presented by legendary BBC broadcaster Huw Stephens, the headline performances will be broadcast live to the world for free via the Other Voice YouTube channel and simultaneously to a cinema screen in Mwldan. Exclusive content from the weekend will be captured for later broadcast on RTÉ.
Over 90 live sets will take place right across the vibrant town of Cardigan as part of this year’s Music Trail, which promises to be one of the hottest to date, featuring an eclectic line-up of the best and brightest new talent from Wales, Ireland and beyond. This year’s festival will take place in 11 venues across the town including a brand new gig location for 2024; Cardigan’s historic Bethania Chapel in William Street.
The Clebran sessions return to Mwldan, giving a platform to leading speakers and thinkers to come together to share ideas, provoke conversation and explore perspectives on current issues, alongside special performances. New for 2024 will be ‘Clebran on the Trail’, a series of conversations with musicians which will take place in venues across town. Full details of this year's Clebran programme will be announced in July.
Early bird wristbands are on sale now.