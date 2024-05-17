On Friday 31 May (7.30pm) Mwldan invite you to a special solo performance from musician John Bramwell, former frontman from the Mercury Prize nominated Mancunian band, I Am Kloot.
John Bramwell has been on a never-ending rolling adventure since his workings away from the band. As a solo artist, John is travelling a different path. His stunning new album The Light Fantastic is almost a complete U-turn from his Kloot-days.
Darker clouds have been banished, there are strings and four-part harmonies (a warming development, since Kloot never had any backing vocals) and a dozen gloriously exhilarating, beautifully crafted and observed songs about life, humanity, the universe and everything.
As John puts it: “It’s been great to find the joy of making music once again. These are the most uplifting songs of my career.”
Tickets are priced at £25 and are available now from www.mwldan.co.uk (24/7) or by phoning the box office between 12pm and 8pm Tuesday-Sunday on 01239 621 200.