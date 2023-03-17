Fred went to the BRIT school for Performing Arts in London and then Leeds College of Music. Whilst there, he informally auditioned to join the band, Me and My Friends and they have been gigging in various countries for the last 12 years. He also plays with a huge variety of solo artists including a recent performance at Aberystwyth Arts centre with Owen Shiers, but it is with Me and My Friends that Fred returns to Machynlleth this Saturday, 25 March.