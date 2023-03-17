A MUSICIAN who tours the world cannot wait to return home to play in Machynlleth this weekend.
“Although Aberystwyth is a small place it definitely punches above its weight in terms of representation in the national arts scene,” said Fred.
“Penglais had a fantastic Music department at the time headed by the incredible Jane Leggett who was responsible for a very large part of the musical success in the area.”
Fred went to the BRIT school for Performing Arts in London and then Leeds College of Music. Whilst there, he informally auditioned to join the band, Me and My Friends and they have been gigging in various countries for the last 12 years. He also plays with a huge variety of solo artists including a recent performance at Aberystwyth Arts centre with Owen Shiers, but it is with Me and My Friends that Fred returns to Machynlleth this Saturday, 25 March.