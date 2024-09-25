The Friends of Ceredigion Young Musicians will hold a raffle to help finance their work.
Ceredigion Music Service, which serves up to 40 schools, needs help. The Friends of the service is a charitable organisation raising funds to support the county’s musicians. They purchase and loan instruments and equipment to young musicians, and organises musical opportunities for Ceredigion’s youngsters.
Vice chair Isobelle McGuinness, one of the raffle organisers, said: “We are thrilled so many individuals, shops and businesses have supported us in donating these amazing prizes.
“The range of over a thousand pounds worth of prizes is phenomenal.
“You can win anything from a two night stay in an Edwardian caravan, eight bottles of M&S wine, an Ultra Comida hamper, two season tickets for Musicfest 2025 or four Scarlets rugby tickets for the 24/25 season.
“One of the prizes is a charming hand-coloured lino print by Borth artist Stuart Evans, highlighting the little known visit Edward Elgar made to Llangrannog in 1901.
“Elgar’s visit inspired him to write his Welsh Introduction and Allegro for strings, opus forty-seven, which is said to have been influenced by his overhearing a local choir singing a Welsh hymn. The Allegro was first performed in London in 1905.
“These are just some of the marvellous things on offer.”
Isobelle added: “We have witnessed first-hand the transformative power of music and the positive impact it has on our children and young people. We recognise the power of music education in supporting the health and well-being of people of all ages.”
Isobelle said Covid had “a huge, damaging effect on the provision of music teaching, and the knock-on effects are still being felt”.
“We need the support of our parents and music lovers to help us regain that level that the charity needs.
“One of the ways in which people can help is to buy a raffle ticket which only costs one pound.
“They are available at Cerdd Ystwyth in Aberystwyth or through the Friends of Young Musicians office.”
The draw will take place at Ceddd Ystwyth on 19 December.