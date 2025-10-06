Welsh rugby star George North is coming to Aberaeron to launch his new book.
George is Gwisgo Bookworm’s special guest, and on Tuesday, 7 October (12pm-2pm) he will visit there to sign copies of his autobiography, ‘No Other Place’.
“George is open, charismatic, thoughtful but hugely competitive, and this is the first time he has reflected on his extraordinary career,” said Gwisgo owners, Karen and Niki Brewer.
“Full of heart and passion, George’s story is a uniquely inspirational insight into the art, mastery and sheer force of the game of rugby and we are delighted he’s chosen to share it with readers in Aberaeron.”
Attendees will get the chance to meet George and receive a personally signed copy of his book, co-written with the brilliant sportswriter Tom Fordyce.
Recently retired from the international game, he is the third most capped player in Welsh history with 121 Test appearances, the youngest player ever to reach 100 caps, and the second-highest try scorer with 47.
At club level, he has played for the Scarlets, Northampton and Ospreys, and latterly Provence in France.
Tickets for the event, including a signed, hardback copy of No Other Place, are £22 and available direct from the shop or online at the gwisgobookworm.co.uk website.
“We are not charging any more than the price of the book but George will only be with us for two hours so tickets are limited,” said Karen.
“We are also aware some fans will be unable to attend a lunchtime event, so there will be an opportunity to have books signed for collection later.
“George’s autobiography is an utterly compelling and enthralling retrospective.
“Taking in his life growing up in Anglesey on the North Welsh coast, before bursting onto the international rugby scene when he became the youngest player ever to score a try on his debut aged just 18.”
