The novel is about the flight on the Kindertransport of two young children, Lotti and Anton. They are fleeing from the horrors of the Nazi regime to Wales, very shortly before the outbreak of the Second World War. As passengers on the last Kindertransport train to leave Germany on 1 September 1939, just before the outbreak of hostilities, they eventually end up in Aber where they meet up with their father who has already retreated to Britain from the horrors of the Hitler regime.