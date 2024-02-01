Music venues in Aberystwyth and Blaenau Ffestiniog are to receive a funding boost from the Welsh Government.
Bank Vault on New Streeet in Aberystwyth and CellB in Blaenau Ffestiniog will both receive a share of £718,000 being offered from the Creative Wales Music Capital Fund.
The Deputy Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism, Dawn Bowden has announced during Independent Venues Week that £718,000 has been offered to 17 Grass Roots Music Venues across Wales.
Dan Porter, from Porters in Cardiff, which is also receiving funding, said: “I cannot overstate how difficult it is for grassroots venues at the moment- everything is against us in a perfect storm.
There is no doubt in my mind that without support like this we would have found it impossible to continue, and artists and audiences would have lost another venue. We thank everyone behind this fund for their vision and in helping us to not only to carry on what we started in 2012, but for giving us a foundation to develop and build a future from.”
Funding has also helped with making their new venue more accessible for disabled customers.
Dan, continued: “All of our gigs have always been free entry, and now with the improved accessibility that this fund has allowed us to put in place, truly all barriers to entry have been removed.”
The Deputy Minister, said: “The Music Capital Fund has encouraged a step change in the music industry. Improved facilities will add to the range of use of venues, attract better artists and increase audience numbers. All of which will have an immediate economic benefit to music businesses, their supply chains, and the industry as a whole.
“Despite the challenging economic climate, we’ve also seen a number of new venues opening in Wales over the past 12 months. I wish Dan and the team at Porters well in their new venue.””
The Welsh Government is providing a fifth successive year of support for retail, leisure and hospitality businesses with their rates bills, at a cost of £78m. This builds on the almost £1bn of support provided in rates relief schemes to these sectors since 2020-21. A new £20m capital fund will also be developed for 2024/25 to provide support to help retail, leisure and hospitality businesses future-proof their businesses.
This latest funding takes Creative Wales total support for music venues and businesses to more than £9.6 million since 2020.
Funding for grassroots venues
Venues to receive funding are:
Porters, Cardiff
Le Public Space, Newport
Acapela Studio Cardiff
Bank Vault, Aberystwyth
Bourton's Live Music Café Bar, Bargoed
Merthyr Labour Club and Institute Ltd
Misfits Social Clwb, Cardiff
The Cab, Newport
The Cwmcarn Hotel / The Fork & Tune
Patriot Home of Rock, Crumlin
Clwb Y Bont, Pontypridd
Afan Ales and Fine Wines, Port Talbot
Canolfan Gymraeg Saith Seren Wrecsam
CWRW Carmarthen
CellB, Blaenau Ffestiniog
ROC2 Studios, Wrexham
The Bunkhouse, Swansea