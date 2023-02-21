Comedian Tom Allen brings his 2023 UK tour, Completely to Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
He has finally moved out of his parents’ house, which has been great news for him, better news for department stores and even better news for his latest stand-up tour as he’s eager to share his life updates, get your opinions on his vegetable patch and delve into the protocol of inviting friends with children for dinner.
The household name, famous for his signature acerbic wit and riotous storytelling, is the host of The Apprentice: You’re Fired and co-hosts Cooking With The Stars, Like Minded Friends podcast and he is also a regular on Bake Off: An Extra Slice and There’s Something About Movies.
Join Tom on his new tour – his last one sold over 50,000 tickets, including his sell-out show at The London Palladium where he recorded a special.
Tom Allen’s Completely comes to Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Friday, 24 February at 8pm.