German band join Aber counterparts
The Musikverein Grombach Band from Bad Rappenau in Germany will perform with Aberystwyth Silver Band this weekend.
Coming from Llandrindod Wells’ twin town, the band will perform a free concert at the Coliseum Museum in Aberystwyth this Sunday, 2 October, at 2.30pm.
The Musikverein Grombach eV is a music society founded in 1956.
The club, which started out as a small group, has now grown to over 90 active musicians who are distributed among the three orchestras, the MVG Wind Orchestra, the MVG Youth Orchestra and the MVG Big Band.
The music club encourages young members and the group visiting mid Wales comprises a number of youngsters as part of a dynamic wind orchestra who play a wide repertoire including music from the shows, pop and rock.
Entry to the concert is free.
