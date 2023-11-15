Lighthouse Theatre returns this winter with a live radio play version of the perennial Dickens’ classic tale, A Christmas Carol.
A play to delight the young and old alike, the show is full of festive feeling, ghostly encounters, hardship and redemption.
It is New York, 1946. The Second World War has only just finished. The actors of WBFR Playhouse of the Air are meeting in the studio for their annual Christmas Eve broadcast. What better scripts to greet them this year, than the century old Dickens’ classic that shaped Christmas itself?
A handful of US actors bring dozens of Victorian characters from Old London Town to life, as the familiar story unfolds… Three ghosts take Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey to teach him the true meaning of Christmas.
Following the successes of It’s A Wonderful Life and Miracle on 34th Street, Lighthouse Theatre’s A Christmas Carol will tour all over Wales, bringing a unique theatrical and broadcasting experience to a theatre near you.
Directed by Joe Harmston, designed by Sean Cavanagh, foley artist, additional original music and musical direction by Kieran Bailey.
This is a Pontardawe Arts Centre and Arts Council Wales co-production, supported by Tŷ Cerdd.
See the show at Mwldan, Cardigan on Friday, 24 November; Neuadd Dwyfor, Pwllheli on Tuesday, 28 November; and Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Wednesday, 29 November.
All performances are scheduled to start at 7.30pm.