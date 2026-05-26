A new exhibition will run throughout the summer at Bala’s Palé Hall.
Full Circle by Glen Farrelly is a remarkable new sculptural collection shaped by the landscape of the Palé Hall
estate.
Glen Farrelly RCA is a sculptor who uncovers beauty in rupture and loss, transforming what
has fallen into works of renewal and quiet power.
In early 2025, Glen walked the grounds of Palé Hall following a series of violent storms that left ancient trees uprooted across the estate. For centuries, these great forms had stood watch over the land, their branches
sheltering generations and their roots holding the memory of history itself - political figures and royalty, artists, families, and fleeting lives passing beneath their shade.
Using ash and macrocarpa from the fallen trees, Glen has created a sculptural collection rooted in the Palé Hall estate and its natural history.
The works in The Palé Collection now sit within the estate that shaped them, creating a powerful connection between landscape, craftsmanship, and contemporary art.
This exhibition reflects Palé Hall’s ongoing commitment
to supporting Welsh artists and creating cultural experiences that are deeply connected to place, provenance, and the natural environment.
All pieces in The Palé Collection are available for purchase, offering guests the opportunity to enjoy their own collection and take a part of Palé home with them.
The Palé Collection: Glen Farrelly marks the beginning of a new cultural series at Palé Hall, bringing together art, landscape, and storytelling in a setting where heritage and
contemporary creativity naturally meet.
The exhibition launch will take place this Saturday, 30 May, from 4pm.
The exhibition launch is free to attend, and there will be complimentary refreshments, a chance to meet the artist, and view the works that are available to purchase.
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