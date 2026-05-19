Visitors to a shop in Aberdyfi will spot an unusual feature as they walk along the floor and another when they go up to the till.
The Imperial Hall in Aberdyfi was bought last year by the owners of the nearby Britannia Inn pub.
They found a fantastic piece of history during renovation work in the shop, and decided that they had to preserve it and display put it on display.
The building used to be a chapel, and during work to transform the former Dovey Marine shop, the owners found a piece of the chapel’s tiled floor.
Owner Seona Loveman took the ‘Cambrian News’ on a tour of the shop, which opened in December, and the beautiful floor section peeping out from underneath the new floor, as pictured, really caught our eye.
Explaining more about the square lit area that shows a section of the old floor, Seona said: “The mosaic is part of the original chapel floor, uncovered during the renovations.
“Imperial Hall was built in 1828 so it is coming up for its 200 year anniversary.
“This small section with the fleur-de-lis is the only corner left, but we managed to protect it, box, and light it when the new screed went in.
“It can be walked on and makes a nice feature and a nod to the past.
“We use the fleur-de-lis in our logo now.”
Seona also points out the doors at the back of the shop which had been invisible and unused for years. They have been reinstated, linking Copperhill Street to New Street.
The name of the new shop links back to the history of the building too, as Seona explained.
“We couldn't call it Dovey Marine so we needed something new,” she said.
“Thank goodness we found the original name on some old council planning maps. Even the gas company still have it as Imperial Hall in their records.
“It is a bit 'posh' but we've got away with it as it is the original name. It was built as an English Chapel too!”
Leaning into the history of the building, and providing two more striking features in the shop are a pulpit, which holds the till, and a pew.
The pulpit took the eye of Seona’s old friend, the entrepreneur and philanthropist, Peter Saunders, who posed for a picture at the pulpit during a recent visit to Imperial Hall.
“As you know, he is now focused on The Peter Saunders Trust, which is a venture capital scheme supporting start ups and young entrepreneurs,” Seona said.
“He tells me he currently has around 25 projects live.”
Ian Hughes, Head of Hospitality at Aberdyfi Outward Bound has also been spotted wearing one of the shop’s Ridgeline jackets on Aberdyfi Wharf.
As well as clothes, Imperial Hall also sells boots, jewellery, handmade soaps and “lots of smaller items people often need on holiday like suntan cream, socks, swim suits, towels and a selection of gifts 'from Aberdyf' for visitors to take home,” Seona added.
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