Tickets are on sale for Aberystwyth Musicfest.
Over 20 public events will be staged around Aberystwyth from 20-27 July.
The popular Welsh National Opera Orchestra perform at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Sunday, 21 July (4pm).
Conductor Tomas Hanus leads a programme including Beethoven’s Violin Concerto and Schumann’s Symphony No 4.
Artists include violinist Braimah Kanneh-Mason and pianist Junyan Chen, Cardiff Singer of the World finalist Jessica Robinson and folk group Pedair.
Harpist Catrin Finch and violinist Aoife Ní Bhriain team up for a concert following their debut album Double You.
Sinfonia Cymru will appear several times during the week, including at a family concert with the popular piece ‘Peter and the Wolf’.
Sinfonia Cymru will also join local orchestra Philomusica to perform as part of Aberystwyth University's CERDDWN new music commissions programme, supported by the Arts Council of Wales and Ty Cerdd.
Musicfest Chair Carol Nixon said: “We are very excited about what is going to happen this summer at Aberystwyth Musicfest.
With Catrin Finch as the hands-on patron and Iwan Teifion Davies as the dynamic new artistic director, plans are well underway for an excellent week of music.
“We will be holding concerts large and small in many places including the Vale of Rheidol Railway Hall, starting a process of spreading the festival across Ceredigion and through the year.
“Since 1986, we have hosted the exciting fusion of a world-class music festival and a summer school, attracting an international roster of artists, teachers, students and audience alike.
“The summer school is unique offering individual training, structured Chamber music opportunities, orchestra experience and performance experience.”
Artistic Director Iwan Teifion Davies added: “Now, more than ever, we need experiences that unify us. Music of all styles has this power. For 2024, I am committed to providing audiences with the world-class Musicfest experience that they have grown to love, with an exciting mix of international and Welsh artists, all performing under the banner of 'un byd - one world'.”
The full programme is available at musicfestaberystwyth.org. For tickets visit aberystwythartscentre.co.uk or call 01970 623232.