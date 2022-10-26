Giving old songs a contemporary voice
Sunday 6th November 2022 7:00 am
Cynefin is the creative vision of Cletwr Valley native Owen Shiers.
Fascinated by music and history, the project gives a modern voice to Ceredigion’s rich yet neglected cultural heritage.
Performing with his trio, Owen gives seasoned songs and stories a new, contemporary voice.
