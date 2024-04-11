Tenor Gareth Dafydd Morris, a contracted artist with Welsh National Opera, and bass Sion Goronwy, a soloist at Covent Garden and Glynbourne, have busy schedules but love performing with the choral society. With such wonderful soloists on stage, the chance is not lost to bring them together for the popular operatic showpiece and unforgettable duet from Bizet’s The Pearl Fishers. There will be more well-known Bizet from Gareth, too, as he sings Don Jose’s celebrated ‘Flower Song’ from Carmen. For his solo, Sion offers a darkly brooding contrast in the aria, ‘Il lacerato spirto,’ from Verdi’s Simon Boccanegra.