The winner of the 2024 Gwenllian Ashley Art Prize has been announced.
Presented on 17 April, the prize celebrated the best piece of work relating to climate change. The theme of this year’s competition was 'Power'.
The competition received entries from three institutions - the School of Art at Aberystwyth University, Coleg Ceredigion and Carmarthen School of Art at Coleg Sir Gar.
The winner was Daniel Jones, a third year degree student doing a sculpture course at Coleg Sir Gar with his piece called, 'The Balance of Power'.
Daniel is pictured here alongside his work at the opening of the exhibition at the School of Art Aberystwyth University on 17 April.
He was presented with his £1600 prize by Gwenllian's daughter Ceri. Gwenllian was a well-known local textile collector and assistant curator at Ceredigion Museum.
The competition was run by the charity Art+Science, who work with school children, art students and in the public domain throughout Ceredigion.
The exhibition is open until Wednesday, 8 May.