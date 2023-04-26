One of Wales’ most respected male voice choirs will travel from Gwynedd to perform at Rhosygilwen, Cilgerran near Cardigan this weekend.
Côr Godre’r Aran, based in the village of Llanuwchllyn at the western end of Bala’s Llyn Tegid, will perform at the venue this Saturday, 6 May.
The Aran Mountains form a majestic backdrop to the scenic view looking west from the rural market town of Bala located at the eastern end of the lake.
The area is steeped in history and has a long and proud poetic, literary, musical and cultural heritage.
The choir membership represents a spectrum of rural occupations and is unique in that all members are natural Welsh speakers.
Eirian Owen, musical director and accompanist, is herself an accomplished musician and has directed the choir for two decades.
Tickets are available at rhosygilwen.co.uk or by calling 01239 841387 during office hours.