Aberystwyth actress Gwyneth Keyworth has won an award for her performance in To Kill A Mockingbird in the West End.
Gwyneth won the What’s On Stage Award for Best Supporting Performer in a Play for her performance of Scout in the stage adaptation of the Harper Lee classic.
A regular performer on the Aberystwyth Arts Centre stage, Gwyneth was a member of the National Youth Theatre before studying at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA). On TV she has had roles in Misfits, The Great Outdoors, The Vodka Diaries and Game of Thrones in which she played the part of Clea in season 5.
She has appeared in the films Elfie Hopkins and Closer to the Moon, and had roles on stage in The Heresy of Love and Little Shop of Horrors.
Her portrayal of Scout in To Kill a Mockingbird at the Gielgud Theatre in London impressed audience-goers who voted for the 32-year-old actress in the What’s On Stage Awards 2023.
The winners were announced at a star-studded ceremony at the Prince of Wales Theatre, London on Sunday, 12 February.
Commenting on her win, Gwyneth told the Cambrian News: “I’m chuffed to bits. I absolutely didn’t expect it. I’m not sure if you’ve seen a clip of my speech but I was definitely caught off guard. I hadn’t even planned out a speech I was that under-prepared.
“I genuinely thought, well, if it goes my way, I’ll copy what everyone else does, but then it was the first one up so I definitely learnt my lesson! Luckily my brain just about kicked into action once I got on stage.”
Looking back on her award-winning performance, Gwyneth added: “Scout was such a huge role for me and I feel really honoured to have played her. In the show Scout really had to take the audiences on a journey, talking to them directly a lot of the time, and the fact that it was then those audiences who voted for me for best supporting actor really means the world.”