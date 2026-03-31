HAKA Entertainment returns to Aberystwyth Arts Centre for an afternoon of musical theatre.
The finale to their biannual (and completely sold out) course for budding stars of stage and screen features students aged 6-16.
The show on Saturday, 11 April at 3pm, will be full of songs from musicals which, together with some show-stopping choreography, will guarantee an afternoon of joy and smiles for audiences of all ages.
With only one performance tickets are expected to sell quickly, so book early to avoid disappointment and support the next generation of local stars, expertly supported by their talented group leaders and world famous musical director, Mo Pleasure.
This will be the tenth Haka Musical Theatre show and it promises to be their best yet!
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