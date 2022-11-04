Harpist Catrin tells the story so far
Tuesday 8th November 2022 4:00 pm
On Saturday, 12 November, renowned harpist Catrin Finch tells The Story So Far (Y Stori Hyd yn Hyn) at the Dragon Theatre in Barmouth as she journeys through the adventures and sounds of the music that’s most important to her.
“We are delighted to welcome such illustrious artists to the Dragon,” said chair of trustees Janice Horrocks.
“We know that music lovers will be travelling from miles around to enjoy this.”
Tickets are available via the Dragon Theatre’s website: www.dragontheatre.co.uk
