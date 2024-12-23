A BOW Street teenager is to be celebrated in a special programme on S4C over the festive period.
Hafwen Clarke, 19, recently made history as the first person ever to deliver a speech in BSL at Buckingham Palace.
Her first language is BSL, and she was at the Palace to receive the Duke of Edinburgh's Gold Award.
Hafwen was born deaf, her family were determined that she receive a Welsh education, but they failed in their struggle and she had to attend an English school.
Life has been very challenging for her - but her resilience is remarkable.
She has been a mentor for disability sport and volunteers with St John's Ambulance.
To celebrate her achievements, Hafwen will be part of a special programme on S4C at 8pm on 27 December called Dathlu Dewrder – Celebrating our heroes or brave people.
Dathlu Dewrder will celebrate courage and say thank you to the silent heroes of our communities; those individuals who, despite life's unfair challenges, have been through the mill, but who have often shown great courage when the days seem very dark.
Lily Beau will be joining Elin Fflur this year, and Elin and Lily will travel the whole of Wales to get to know our silent heroes.
Producers say: "This is a programme that will awaken all the emotions - the tears, the smiles and the laughter will go hand in hand - but what will remain in the memory will be the courage."