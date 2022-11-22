Following their recent very successful performance with the City of Swansea Opera and professional soloists from the Royal Opera House and Welsh National Opera, AberOpera return to the Ceredigion Museum for their Winter Concert at 7pm this Friday, 2 December.
The programme which is suitable for all ages will include favourite opera choruses, duets and solos, and instrumental interludes for cornet including the Post Horn Gallop and the Prince of Denmark’s March, as well as items for Christmas.
Entry is £5 at the door, in advance at the Tourist Information Office, or online at https://bit.ly/3UcijSx. Refreshments and disabled access are both available.