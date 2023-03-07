A formidable female cast of highly respected Welsh actresses star in Tic Toc, which comes to Gwynedd and Ceredigion this month.
The uplifting musical in Welsh and English that transports audiences to the South Wales Valleys in the 1960s and ‘70s, telling the true stories of our mothers and grandmothers – the factory workers and their inspiring fight for justice and equality.
Featuring feel-good laughter, singing and dancing with a live band providing a brilliant and nostalgic soundtrack from the ‘60s, the stories of the tight-knit friendship group share their struggles against misogyny, discrimination and adversity as the Equal Pay Act 1970 sparked widespread strikes and closures.
They sang, laughed and danced together and found strength in friendship. But their battle for fair pay and treatment remains pertinent today.
Tic Toc presents the story of a close-knit friendship group that battled through the adversity of the time but resulted in a devastating split.
When a reunion is planned... one of them hasn’t been invited! There’s bitterness, hurt and tension. What if she turns up anyway? Where is she after all these years? There’s a longing to see her but also a dread.
Gradually the past that brought the women to this point in time unfolds. Will enmity prevail or the bonds of rekindled love and friendship?
Join in the reunion with Gillian Elisa, Lowri-Ann Richards, Clare Hingott, Olwen Rees, Mary-Anne Roberts and Carys Gwilym.
Tic Toc pays homage to the strength, heroism and joie de vivre of factory women – celebrating their lives in a show that’s based on their stories and reminiscences.
Join them to relive those memories as they gather to recreate the good times and become young ‘jivers’ again in this joyful, uplifting show!
Tic Toc comes to Criccieth Memorial Hall on Tuesday, 14 March at 7.30pm; Galeri, Caernarfon, on Wednesday and Thursday, 15 and 16 March at 2.30pm; and Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Friday, 17 March at 7.30pm and Saturday, 18 March at 2.30pm.