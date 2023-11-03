HINTERLAND star Richard Harrington has hinted that there might be a reprisal of his role as DCI Mathias.
In an interview held at the National Broadcast Archives, situated in the National Library of Wales, Y Gwyll/Hinterland actor Richard Harrington spoke about his time filming in Aberystwyth and hinted that he might like to return to the role of DCI Mathias.
The interview was the first in a series of events entitled Wales Broadcast Archive presents. The Wales Broadcast Archive was originally a partnership between the library, BBC Wales, ITV Wales and S4C which aimed to document all of Wales’ broadcasting heritage.
The ‘Wales Broadcast Archive presents’ series that expands the project, invites actors, singers and songwriters and broadcasters to interviews where they can explore their careers.
Hinterland actor Richard Harrington was the first interviewee in the series.
He was interviewed in the National Library by author and presenter Ffion Dafis on Thursday, 26 October.
A spokesperson for the National Library said: “Richard told the audience that at the end of filming the series that he was quite glad to see the back of DCI Mathias, but now seven years down the line, he said that it might be interesting to revisit the characters in the series to see where they are now.”
The Nordic noir crime series drew fans from all over the world during its three seasons, which were filmed in both English and Welsh.
The series showcased the stunning and sometimes baron landscape of the Cambrian Mountains as DCI Tom Mathias tries to find redemption from a troubled past whilst solving crimes in mid Wales.
The series was broadcast between 2013 and 2016 and was picked up by international streaming service, Netflix, during the pandemic, which drew a host of new admirers for the dark and compelling show.
Wales Broadcast Archives presents Caryl Parry Jones next. The singer songwriter will come to the library on 30 November, where she will be interviewed, as well as performing some of her greatest hits live. who will take part in an interview, and perform some of her greatest hits at the library.
Dafydd Tudur Archive Project Manager for the National Library of Wales said: “Our intention is to open the doors of the National Library to more people, extend a welcome to people from near and far, and in doing so encourage people to come and search the Wales Broadcast Archive for audio and video.”