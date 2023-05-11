Rock Ardudwy came up trumps again with a free outdoor concert.
Around 450 people attended the band room car park to sing and dance the night away.
The sun helped to create a wonderful evening under the backdrop of the castle.
Jim and Sheila Lees, along with the team of volunteers who organised the event, said: “It was brilliant to see so many people enjoying themselves at an event we created.
“We would like to thank all the volunteers without whose help the event could not have happened.”
The line-up included popular local bands JD & Co, Ratz Alley and Session.
Harlech and Lanbedr councillor Gwynfor Owen, who attended the event, said: “Ardudwy Rock have contributed so much to Harlech over the years, not just with the concerts they organise but also with the thousands of pounds of donations given to local good causes.
“I would like to pay tribute to Jim and Sheila Lees who contribute so much to the people of Harlech with the reward of just seeing people enjoy themselves.”
The next event will be at Harlech Memorial Hall on Friday, 30 June when the entertainment will be provided by [email protected] a popular tribute band. Tickets will be available soon.