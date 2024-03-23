The Seagull Gallery, Cardigan will exhibit paintings by Pam and Peter Rossiter from 27-20 March and 3-6 April. This is the first time Pamela has joined husband Peter to create a combined exhibition.
Pamela has made arts and crafts for many years; her new abstract paintings reveal her natural feeling for colour and composition. Each painting can be seen as a personal response to the process of ‘making’; they create a dialogue with the paint surface, and the work contains a record of exploration, and discovery.
Peter’s landscapes are mostly based on scenes in and along the Pembrokeshire coastal path, he also occasionally ventures into mid and north Wales.
Peter’s application of acrylic paint to the surface of old photographs gives his work a distinctive quality, the original images on the recycled photographic paper provide little or no connection to the final image, but sometimes intriguing hints of shapes or colours seep through the glazes of pigment. Each picture is unique.