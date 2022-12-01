A new book by prolific author and photographer Jean Napier from Tywyn, follows the footsteps of a sixth century Celtic saint from southern Meirionnydd to Bardsey.
Cadfan was a 6th century Celtic saint who founded a Christian community around his church in Tywyn.
Cadfan founded a second community in Bardsey, ‘island of the saints’, at the tip of the Llŷn Peninsula, a place Jean Napier calls her spiritual home, having visited and worked there over a number of years.
Explaining her approach to this book, Jean said: “I decided to start this journey where I live and finish it at a special place I call my spiritual home.
“Journeying from St Cadfan’s Church in Tywyn to Bardsey Island at the end of the Llŷn Peninsula has been a personal pilgrimage for me.
“I have enjoyed exploring this part of Wales over a great number of years and found the land endlessly fascinating.
“Still being able to follow the ancient ways once travelled by man and beast to market, to places of work and worship is so moving.
“Along my chosen route, there are many historical features that date back through the centuries.
“This land abounds with the remains of human habitation: ancient tombs, hillforts, settlements and stone circles, old churches and chapels, to name but a few.
“Old workings and waste tips from hundreds of derelict mines and quarries – gold, granite, copper, manganese and slate – litter the land, and reveal the extensive industrial activity that once took place here.”
To commemorate the 1,500 years since Cadfan came to Tywyn, the Diocese of Bangor is creating a pilgrimage to be called The Cadfan Way that links the two sited.
Over the past four years Jean has created a personal pilgrimage from Tywyn to Bardsey and the route she has chosen takes in historical and sacred places including standing stones and old churches, as well as the rich industrial mining heritage of the area.
Coastal Path walkers will be familiar with the route – but this is a unique and personal journey through a land she loves, revealed in words and in the magical four season photographs of Jean.
Jean’s association with Meirionnydd started in the 1990s.
“I came to work at Outward Bound Aberdyfi in 1992 and have lived in the Snowdonia National Park ever since,” she explained.
“The magnificent scenery here is the main inspiration for my work.
“I gained a Masters Degree with Distinction in Photographic Studies from Aberystwyth University in 2018 and have produced seven books to date on the splendours of north-west Wales.
“Man’s influences on the landscape are a recurring theme in my exhibitions, images and books.
“My passion is exploring the historical heritage here, especially the rich industrial mining remains and sacred places that I have discovered over the years walking the old tracks that still exist today.”
The Cadfan Way is available in all bookshops and www.carreg-gwalch.cymru a www.gwales.com
Jean will also present a slideshow and talk on the book at St Cadfan Church tonight, Wednesday, 7 December at 7pm.
“I will be showing a visual journey following my route to Bardsey,” said Jean.