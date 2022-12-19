Filmmaker Jill Impey’s The Weather Report at the Dragon Theatre in Barmouth has been hailed a great success.
Participants watched her short film and were guided by her fictional historical character ‘Lucida’, through making drawings, collage, a collaborative poem and discussed what it means to be a good ancestor.
“I just enjoyed the session and it’s been nice meeting everybody and just talking about stuff,” said Barmouth resident Dave Cousins.
“I’ve just really enjoyed it. It’s nice connecting with people.”
Participants completed a “Barometer of Change” postcard at the beginning and end of the session, using weather terminology (foggy, bright and low etc.) to describe their own internal weather report.
Dragon Theatre trustee Janice Horrocks said: “Mine was overcast, originally, and now feels warm. I’ve had the worst year of my life in the one just passed. It just helps I think, it’s not taken my mind off it. But, it’s helped me feel more grounded, and less dominated by the black cloud.”
Local resident Antoinette Whitehouse said: “It’s just a nice warm feeling. Because you’ve been and it’s a lovely, positive vibe, isn’t it? We’ve come here, and we’ve done this. It’s easy to say I can’t be bothered; it’s raining outside. I thought to myself, it’s raining, nobody’ll go. But it’s people making the effort, I’m going and I’m glad I did.”
Another local, Jane Cousins, said: “I think doing this, it’s allowing you to play. And you know, some people might have felt uncomfortable with the drawing but once you start with the collage then that’s losing control again, isn’t it? And yet that’s okay, there’s no right answer to this... I think that was really good fun.”
Dragon Theatre arts group facilitator Sharon Betts said: “It’s almost like you need to instil that inner child part of you that likes to come out. I think it’s important, especially as adults, to keep that inner child part of us going, because that’s what keeps us in touch with our creative side. That’s what keeps our imagination going.”
Jill said she (as Lucida) had a lovely response from the participants: “People don’t always know what to expect from my workshops, because it is quite a unique experience that is difficult to explain.
“One participant, Philippa Bunting, said she just couldn’t miss such a wonderful arts opportunity, which was music to my ears.
“Many thanks to Julie McNicholls Vale at the Cambrian News for publishing the event online and in the paper; some participants would have missed it otherwise.
“Many thanks also to Janice Horrocks at the Dragon Theatre for her support, and for inviting me back to work with the arts group in the new year.”
The Dragon Theatre Arts Group returned on 13 January and continues tomorrow, 27 January, and on 10 and 24 February.
Jill will bring The Weather Report back to Barmouth for the session on 24 February.