Just a handful of tickets remain for comedian Jimmy Carr’s Aberystwyth Arts Centre shows.
Jimmy will perform not once, but twice, taking to the Great Hall stage on Friday, 28 June at 7pm and again at 9.30pm in a bid to give everyone a chance to see him in action.
If you like fast-paced, edgy one-liners then get ready to book tickets for his latest tour.
Information for ‘Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny’ states: “Jimmy tells jokes, and jokes are like magnets. Jokes attract people, but they can also repel.
“Some people are repelled by Jimmy's dark brand of comedy. This show is not for them.
“But if it's the kind of thing you like, then this is the kind of thing you’ll like.”
‘Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny’ promises to contain 90 minutes of solid jokes with no interval.
Tickets are on sale from the arts centre now.
An exclusive private screening of the award winning documentary film, ‘London Recruits’, is on at the arts centre on Saturday, 29 June at 6.30pm.
Showing as part of the David Ivon Jones Festival: Yr Affricanwyr o Aberystwyth / The African from Aberystwyth, it tells the story of the young people recruited in London to assist the ANC in its underground struggle in South Africa against apartheid during the 1960s and 70s.
Steve Marsling and Sean Hosey, two of the recruits featured in the film, and director Gordon Main will take part in a Q&A and discussion.
The members of the arts centre’s upper youth theatre present ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ by William Shakespeare on 10 and 11 July (7.45pm).
The play is set in Messina and revolves around two romantic pairings that emerge when a group of soldiers arrive in the town.
The first, between Claudio and Hero, is nearly scuppered by the accusations of the villain, Don John. The second, between Claudio's friend Benedick and Hero's cousin Beatrice, takes centre stage as the play continues, with both characters' wit and banter providing much of the humour.