John Lydon - aka Johnny Rotten - brings his new show to Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 7 June.
Lead singer of the punk band the Sex Pistols, he brings I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right to Aberystwyth as part of a world tour for his spoken word show.
The tag line for the show is 'Untamed, unscripted and uncensored'.
Lydon will reflect on the Sex Pistols, Public Image Limited (PiL), his art and his life’s story during the informal evening of conversation and audience questions.
As frontman and lyricist of the Sex Pistols, Johnny Rotten changed the face of music.
During his years in Public Image Ltd he consistently pushed back the boundaries and still continues to challenge and thrive.
He has written two best-selling memoirs and will is now embarking on a spoken word tour, where fans will get to hear his stories up-close-and-personal.
See him in person at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Friday, 7 June at 8pm (meet and greet: 6pm– 7.25pm).