Johns' Boys come to Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Saturday, 13 April (8pm).
The Welsh male choir were semi-finalists on Britain’s Got Talent and have been at number 1 in the ITUNES classical charts.
From Wrexham, they are one of the most decorated British male choirs in history, winning numerous choral competitions. In 2019 they were the first British Male Voice Choir to win the prestigious Pavarotti ‘Choir of the World’ prize at Llangollen International music festival.
They appeared on The Royal Variety show and have also released their debut single ‘Biblical’ which went straight to number one in the ITUNES Classical charts.
Johns’ Boys brings a groundbreaking, modern twist to the traditional Welsh Male Voice Choir. Don’t miss the breathtaking covers of Calum Scott’s Biblical and Harry Styles’ Falling plus modern twists on well known classics, like their stunning take on the famous Welsh hymn tune ‘Calon Lan’.
Appearing with them will be classical crossover artist Gruffydd Wyn from Anglesey.