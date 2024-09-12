Small World Theatre host another exciting National Rural Dance Initiative touring performance on 29 September.
Grab your party wear and join Jack and his friends for an interactive dance show with live music. Cardigan is in for a sparkly treat.
Jack loves musicals and pantomimes. He’s on a quest to make his dancing dreams come true and you are invited to help. This uplifting, funny and joyous celebration, ponders friendship and belonging, acceptance and independence. Performed by three dancers and one musician, the show is told through musical theatre, ballroom, and contemporary dance. It features well-known games and musical chairs.
An invitation to over 5s and their families to dance, let loose and join in. This event is also suitable for older neurodiverse audiences who may want to try some moves on the dance floor.
Doors and bar open at 2pm. The performance starts at 2.30pm followed by a disco.
Tickets are available for the show, and a workshop at 4pm.