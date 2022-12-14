A Morfa Bychan woman has published her latest locally-set fiction book.
Rule of Twelfths is a sequel to The Boat Shed, Julia Ozanne’s debut novel which was released last year.
After releasing two books in two years, Julia has the third part of the trilogy planned for next year.
“The books – adult thriller/adventure stories – are completely self-published to a high standard,” Julia explained.
“Over 500 copies of The Boat Shed, which is also stocked in a number of retail outlets, have sold, and has been chosen for a local book club.
She added: “The sequel follows directly on from the first book and is based in and around Porthmadog and Borth-y-Gest with the Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways, specifically Boston Lodge, as a part of the story with authentic and historical detail.”
Julia launched the book in Borth-y-Gest and on the platform of the Ffestiniog railway station in Porthmadog, promoting and signing copies of it on the platform.