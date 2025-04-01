Aberaeron writer and performer Karen Gemma Brewer brings her one woman show to Cardigan’s Cellar Bards on Friday, 11 April, for a night of rhyme, rhythm and laughter with the odd song thrown in too.
Doors and bar open at 7.30pm at The Cellar, Quay Street. Entry is £5, and open mic spots are available – just sign up on the door by 8pm.
A veteran of both the Edinburgh and Swansea Fringe and twice winner of the ‘Tim Williams Performance Poetry Award,’ Karen will launch her third poetry collection ‘More Scarecrow Than Pirate’, published by Mosaïque Press.
While Karen cites Max Boyce and Spike Milligan as influences, writer and actor Geraint Lewis likens her work to Emily Dickinson and RS Thomas/
“Her shorter poems reach depths of concise ambiguity and in her nature writing, harshness is underpinned with a surprising tenderness, though all distilled through Karen’s unique voice.”
“The sheer variety of poems in the new collection is astounding. One, Blew, is only 13 words but, well, it blew my mind. In Karen’s enchantingly exuberant universe, short-nosed elephants go on a day out to Aberaeron, ‘caterpillars of power’ hold important meetings at The Savoy and amoebae get married.”
Karen’s work combines emotion and mundanity with a strong sense of the absurd.
“If you get a chance please see Karen live,” Geraint added. “With her deadpan delivery, perfect rhythm and timing, her readings add another dimension to an already enjoyable experience.”
Writers of poetry, short stories, micro-fiction and novels are welcome to read their own work or favourite pieces from other writers on the Cellar Bards open mic. Put your name down at the door on the night (max four minutes at the mic). Or listen to great guests and spoken word performances from talented regulars.
See The Cellar Bards Facebook page for more.