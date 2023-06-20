Britain’s record-holding Everest climber comes to Caernarfon’s Galeri this Thursday with Everest: The Untold Story stage talk.
This year marks the 70th anniversary of the first successful ascent of Mount Everest/Chomolungma, when Sir Edmund Hilary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay became the first people in recorded history to reach the highest point on the planet.
To mark the occasion, Britain’s most successful, record-holding, authoritative Everest Mountain Guide, Kenton Cool, has created a new show, Everest: The Untold Story, to tour UK theatres this summer, presented by Speakers from the Edge, in partnership with Grangers International
Where Kenton’s previous tour, Everest: The Cool Way, was a retrospective of his own brilliant and highly-revered mountaineering career, his new show is a fascinating journey through the history of the highs and lows of summit attempts on one of the world’s most magnificent mountains: from its first ‘discovery’ as part of the Great Indian Trigonometric Survey, through to the perceived ‘bucket list adventure’ that it is considered today.
Catch Kenton at Galeri Caernarfon on 22 June.