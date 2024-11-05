Kiri Pritchard-McLean will be the first performer in the history of Bangor’s Theatr Bryn Terfel to appear at the venue for two consecutive nights.
Due to popular demand, the final venue of Kiri’s UK and Ireland tour has been upgraded to a larger space for a record-breaking two nights at Pontio Arts.
Kiri said: “I’m blown away that this second date has been added. It’s going to be a very special show - and not just because all my friends and family are in. I’m so proud and delighted this history making second date is being done by a local girl and a female comedian. I guess the chants on the school bus about Friars Girls being mighty (and fighty) were right!”
Kiri has had a busy few years. As well as hosting ‘Live at the Apollo’, fronting the Radio 4 panel show ‘Best Medicine’ and starting a comedy school, she has also become a foster parent. She hasn’t been able to talk about this on stage until recently so, come and join her as she lifts the lid on social workers, first aid training and what not to do when a vicar searches for you on YouTube.
Kiri is a multi-award winning comedian, satirist, writer and co-creator and co-host of cult hit podcast ‘All Killa No Filla’, about serial killers that has a huge following worldwide.
For the podcast ‘Who Are You Wearing’, Kiri chats to her guests about their experiences with fashion. She also co-hosts a comedy travel podcast, ‘The Pod of Wales’, with Esyllt Sears.
She is one fifth of the sketch group Tarot and a former winner of the Caroline Aherne Bursary. She has written and directed for The Old Vic and her BBC Radio Wales sitcom, ‘The Learners’ has just been re-commissioned for a third time. In 2023 she made her screen directing debut for the BBC with ‘Pobl Bachyn’. Kiri has also written extensively across radio and was a writer on four series of ‘The Russell Howard Hour’.
See Kiri at Pontio on 7 and 8 December (7.30pm).