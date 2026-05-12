Criccieth Memorial Hall has won a grant of more than £7,000 to upgrade digital equipment.
The Theatres Trust grant is one of 14 given to performance venues across the UK in the latest round of the Small Grants Programme.
They will benefit from a share of £95,000 to make small improvements to their buildings.
The Small Grants Programme, supported by The Linbury Trust, funds not-for-profit theatres to deliver small projects that make a big impact to the venue’s resilience, sustainability, accessibility, or improving the diversity of its audiences.
Projects funded in the tenth round of the scheme cover all four of the programme’s priorities, demonstrating different ways theatres adapt their spaces to meet the needs of their audiences.
Two grants in this round go to Criccieth Memorial Hall and The Forum Northallerton who will use their funding to make necessary upgrades to digital equipment.
“The Trustees of Neuadd Goffa Memorial Hall are happy to announce that they have been awarded a £7,437.51 grant by the Theatres Trust small grants programme, supported by the Linbury Trust,” a hall statement said.
“The grant will fund improvements to the theatre’s digital infrastructure by replacing outdated hardware across the building.
“Upgrades to the electrical cabling, addition of smart switches, and improved Wi-Fi connection will enhance the theatre’s programming and technical automation capabilities meaning a wider variety of events can take place, which will benefit the local community.”
Ben Rosen, Chair of Trustees, said: “I am delighted the Theatres Trust have made this grant to the Memorial Hall. We are the only venue in Wales to receive one in this round of grant funding. Running a community venue, particularly one that is iconic and Grade II listed, is extremely difficult. This will enable us to provide the facilities professional touring companies have come to expect.
“Performing arts are an integral part of Welsh culture and the Hall has been a hub for our community since 1922; this grant will make us fit for the future.”
Four projects receiving funds to improve accessibility are The Mowlem Theatre, Swanage, Theatre Royal Portsmouth, Puppet Theatre Barge, London and West Walls Theatre, Carlisle.
Six theatres will receive funding for sustainability projects including Cranleigh Arts Centre, Surrey, The Chrysalis, Milton Keynes, The Flavel Centre, Dartmouth, The Whitefield Garrick Theatre, Manchester, Sleaford Little Theatre, and Sewell Barn Theatre, Norfolk.
Accidental Theatre, Belfast and The Lowther Pavilion Theatre, Lancashire, have been awarded grants for essential building repairs and maintenance.
Theatres Trust CEO Joshua McTaggart said: “From assistive technology upgrades to vital repairs, we are pleased to invest in projects that help these theatres boldly reimagine their spaces to meet the needs of tomorrow’s audiences.”
Linbury Trust director Stuart Hobley added: “These locally-loved theatres are rooted in their communities, bringing joy and connection to all; and these grants will help theatres to be even more welcoming, accessible and resilient, and to continue to play their valuable role in everyday life.”
The next round of the Small Grants Programme is open for applications with a deadline of 12pm on 26 June.
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