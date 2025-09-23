Lampeter Chamber Orchestra will travel to Pembrokeshire to present their autumn concert, and do so for a good cause.
The orchestra will perform in the iconic venue of Rhosygilwen in Pembrokeshire, at 7.30pm on Sunday, 5 October, conducted by David Russell Hulme.
The programme will include Warlock’s Capriol Suite for Strings, Haydn’s Symphony 83 ‘La Poule’ and his Armida Overture.
The highlight of the evening will be pianist Raphael James, winner of Dyfed Young Musician of the Year 2024, giving as his concerto debut Mozart’s Piano Concerto No 27 in B-flat major.
Tickets are available from Rhosygilwen’s website - www.rhosygilwen.co.uk. Children, refugees and students are free.
All proceeds from this concert will be donated to the Zaporizhzhya Academic Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine.
