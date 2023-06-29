An INSPIRE intern from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David’s Lampeter campus has curated an art exhibition that depicts Mother Earth and ‘hiraeth’.
Hiraeth means a deep longing for something, especially one’s home, and the exhibition, shown at the Roderic Library, showcases a diverse range of captivating artwork created by both local artists and talented students.
Paintings, ceramics and poetry were shown at the exhibition.
The themes of Mother Earth and hiraeth beautifully intertwined the concepts of longing for a sense of home and connection with our natural surroundings.
INSPIRE intern Anastasiia Patiuk took on the challenge of curating this event, demonstrating her exceptional skills in event management and a deep passion for the arts.
INSPIRE connects the university’s staff, students and knowledge centres with businesses, organisations and communities in order to create impact in society that is both sustainable and brings benefit to all
Through curated artwork that resonated with these themes, Anastasiia successfully created an immersive experience that left visitors moved, enlightened, and reflective.
The exhibition has had a positive impact on the local artistic community.
The exhibition served as a dynamic bridge between the university and the local community, fostering interaction, appreciating artistic expression and delighting in the power of art.
By collaborating with both established artists and aspiring students, Anastasiia provided a nurturing space for growth and exposure.
This collaboration not only allowed artists to showcase their talent but also encouraged the exchange of ideas and perspectives, fostering a sense of unity among participants.
The exhibition allowed visitors to take part in their own ‘art soup’, paint and canvases were provided to gather a collection of visitor artwork surrounding hiraeth and Mother Earth, which are now a part of the display.
Anastasiia said: “I am grateful to the university, INSPIRE, and all artists for the support of my idea. I came from a small town in Ukraine, so nature has always been a part of me, and when I came here to Lampeter and Wales, I fell in love with nature, the hills and sea are so stunning.
“Here I feel full and calm, so I chose this topic because it’s, for sure, such a source of inspiration for everyone.
“I hope you enjoyed the range of art from our local artists and students who have contributed. I also loved people contributing to our collective art soup canvases as a memory for myself of the community feeling of hiraeth.”
UWTSD civic engagement development officer Laura Cait Driscoll said: “I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to Anastasiia for her outstanding organisational skills throughout this entire process.
“Her ability to balance multiple responsibilities, manage deadlines, and ensure a seamless execution is truly commendable especially whilst studying for an MA and working!
“Moreover, I would like to extend my gratitude to all the artists and students who contributed their valuable artwork to the exhibition.
“It is through their creativity and unique perspectives that hiraeth and Mother Earth came to life and left an indelible mark on our Lampeter community, both with town and gown.”