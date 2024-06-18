An original take on 'Sleeping Beauty' set against the backdrop of the Falklands is the latest production by Lampeter’s Stage Goats Youth Theatre.
Two sisters long for their father, who is abroad with the military, but how does ‘Sleeping Beauty’ fit in? You'll have to watch to find out, but it promises to be a memorable one.
Tracey O’Grady, director and founder of Stage Goats Youth Theatre said: “We have members aged 7-25 and they have all been working incredibly hard on this year’s production. They have been involved in all aspects of this show, including script writing and directing, to match our youth led ethos. We are very excited to return to Theatr Felinfach this summer to showcase our work in front of a live audience.”
‘Sleeping Beauty’ is at Theatre Felinfach on Friday, 13 and Saturday, 14 July at 7.30pm with a matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased directly from Theatr Felinfach.