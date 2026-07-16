A Llanwnnen driver who damaged another car in a Lampeter supermarket car park and failed to stop has been fined.
David Thomas, of Greystones, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 15 July.
The 72-year-old pleaded guilty to driving with due care and attention and failing to stop after a road accident following an incident in the Co-op supermarket car park in Lampeter on 2 December last year.
The court heard that Thomas, driving a Vauxhall Movano, scraped another vehicle’s side rear wing and brake light casing and failed to stop.
Magistrates fined Thomas £80 and handed him five penalty points.
He must also pay £130 prosecution costs as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £32.
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